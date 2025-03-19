Jury selection for Kohberger murder trial will begin with duty summons

BOISE, Idaho — In a few short months, a jury will be selected for the high-profile Bryan Kohberger murder trial. It’s the third high-profile case in three years, but the Ada County Jury Commissioner says they’ll be ready.

I asked District Judge James Cawthon what potential jury members in the Byran Kohberger case could expect. “We understand that in some instances in some trials when jurors come in to decide facts there are times, they are going to hear things that aren’t part of their lives that can be troubling or disturbing and so we want to make sure they're taken care of.”



Jury Commissioner Randy Rutland believes that’s why his staff has been recognized nationally for how they treat jury members and how a recent change to the jury selection process is making it easier for potential jurors. “Nowadays we’ll text you when you're needed with all the instruction, when to be here, where to park, what room to go to.”

Usually, jury summons are sent out five weeks in advance of the trial, so when can we expect jury summons for the Kohberger trial to start arriving in mailboxes across the county?

Rutland explains that if you get a jury summons at the end of June or the first part of July, there is a chance it could be for the Kohberger trial.

"I think that is fair to say. We do a lot of jury trials in Ada County, 350 or so every year, and we’re not going to stop doing high-profile cases so it’s hard to say because you could be getting it for a different trial. I will tell you this — in the Vallow and Daybell trials we used several different rooms in the courthouse to bring jurors in because of the massive amount of jurors for a trial like that.”



I asked Judge Cawthon about Judge Steven Hippler who will be presiding over this high-profile case. “He’s a Judge’s judge. When judges decide who we want to be kind of our leader, in charge of us, he is someone we time and time again turn to”



And as for how Judge Hippler is preparing himself for this trial, Judge Cawthon says, "I think he’s solidly involved but knowing him and knowing what he has been going through on the case, he is just solidly involved in the motions that are being filed, making sure operations for the case whether it’s with the attorneys that all those things are being taken care of.”

If you are chosen for a long trial, which is expected in the Kohberger case, your compensation goes from $10 to $50 per day after five days in court.