Judge denies Kohberger's motion to reconsider indictment dismissal

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A Latah County Judge has denied a motion by the Kohberger defense to reconsider objections to the grand jury indictment he's facing in the University of Idaho Murders case.

The Kohberger defense team continues to contest a grand jury indictment filed against him in relation to the Nov. 2022 murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. In July and August, Kohberger's team presented motions to dismiss the indictment against him, but both were denied in October.

Following the denial, on Dec. 21 Kohberger's defense filed a motion to reconsider the denied motions. This prompted a two-part hearing on Jan. 26 where the motion by Kohberger's team was also denied.

"The Court does not find error with any factual findings or application of well-settled law to the facts as found. In reaching its decision, the Court spent a significant amount of time reviewing the grand jury proceedings and researching the issues presented by Defendant. Reconsideration does not change the Court’s decisions."

Kohberger, who is still eligible for the death penalty if convicted of the murders of four University of Idaho co-eds, waived his right for a speedy trial back in August 2023.

Though a trial date still has yet to be set, the denial order does confirm that the State would prefer a setting in summer 2024, though they acknowledge that a summer 2025 trial is more realistic.