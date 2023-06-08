Goncalves Family and Bryan Kohberger back in court

Bryan Kohberger will be back in court on Friday, June 9, petitioning to have cameras eliminated from the courtroom for the entirety of the proceedings against him.

Kohberger is charged with the murders of the four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle that occurred in November 2022.

Kohberger's defense team says that a social media prejudice will lead to mob justice, preventing him from a fair trial. Being labeled as "demonic" or having "cold eyes", they argue, could taint potential jurors and cause premature prejudice for a trial expected to begin.

Prior to the Kohberger hearing, the judge will address the Goncalves family motion challenging the gag order preventing them from speaking publicly about the case. The Goncalves family hearing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am.

Kohberger's hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm.

The judge will be hearing oral arguments and accepting evidence in both matters. Both hearings are being held in the Latah County Courthouse, with Judge John Judge presiding.

