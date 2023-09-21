Bryan Kohberger's Motion to Dismiss hearings delayed for a month

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A hearing scheduled for Friday in Latah County for motions in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of four University of Idaho students, has been delayed.

A station in Spokane has reported that the delay is due to an illness, though the district court office would only confirm that the hearings scheduled for September 22 have been vacated and rescheduled for October 26.

The closed morning hearing was to address the defendant's Motion to Dismiss the murder indictment on the grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct in withholding exculpatory evidence.

The open afternoon hearing was to address the Motion to Dismiss based on errors in the Grand Jury instructions, or alternative remand for preliminary hearing.

Both have been rescheduled.

Kohberger had previously waived his right to a speedy trial, already delaying the beginning of the murder trial.

