Another hearing delayed in State's case against Bryan Kohberger

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A hearing scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 in the case against Bryan Kohberger has been vacated.

Friday's hearing was intended to review a motion to disallow cameras in the courtroom of any further proceedings in the case charging Kohberger with the murders of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Also on the docket is Kohberger's motion to dismiss the indictment on the grounds of biased Grand Jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct in withholding exculpatory evidence.

As previously reported by Idaho News 6, the State argues that the documents supporting the motion contain "detailed factual and evidentiary issues that will require not only review and submission of the entire grand jury transcript (so that the court is able to assess the Defendant's claims in context) as well as what appears to be complex scientific representations and disputes."

Previous orders by the judge required the State to have a response prepared by August 30. After filing for an extension, the hearing date was rescheduled as Judge John Judge granted the prosecution's request for an extension of time to prepare for rebuttal in the motion to dismiss.

The State's response to the defendant's motion is due on September 14, and any reply from the Defense is due by September 20.

This hearing has been rescheduled for September 22 at 10:30 am PT.

The original October 2 start date for Kohberger's murder trial has been vacated, as the defendant has recently waived his right to a speedy trial.

Kohberger is currently facing the death penalty for the four first-degree murder charges.

