Young child airlifted after vehicle-pedestrian crash near Costco in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 4-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital on Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle near Costco in Twin Falls, according to police.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Pole Line Road and Grandview Drive.

Twin Falls police said an 18-year-old driver traveling westbound hit the child as he crossed Pole Line Road with his older siblings in an area that was not marked as a crosswalk.

The boy was flown from the scene by Air St. Luke's. Police said his injuries were unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Road lanes in the area were closed for about three hours while investigators processed the scene and reopened the roadway.

Police thanked Idaho State Police, the Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke's for assisting at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional information may be released later.

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