Walk-a-thon at Magic Valley Mall raises funds for Twin Falls Senior Center meals program

TWIN FALLS — Hundreds of people walked laps at Magic Valley Mall to support the Twin Falls Senior Center's home-delivered meals program in the first-ever walk-a-thon for the organization.

Rose Mauldin was one of about a dozen people wearing bright tie-dye shirts, all members of the Twin Falls Senior Center, among the roughly 100 people who turned out for the event.

Twin Falls walk-a-thon supports senior center meals program

"The senior center collects money for meals all the time, and this is one of the events they do to help with that," Mauldin said.

The senior center reduced daily home meal delivery from five days to three in response to rising costs for food. The goal of the walk-a-thon was to raise money to help balance some of those expenses.

One walker said the day's purpose was clear.

"Well, the most important part is raising the funds for the senior center, so we want to support that," the walker said.

RELATED | 'We struggle': Rising costs force cuts to Twin Falls Senior Center's home meal program

Some participants wore eye-catching outfits, including Rhonda, a member of the Crazy Quilters, a group that meets three days a week at the senior center.

"And this is one of the things they made, and this one's incredible blind lady and she was her name was Izzy and she did strips that we could make quilts and the pot holder and little quilts," Rhonda said.

Kathy Olsen helped organize the fundraiser after running walk-a-thons in Washington for several years.

"I've never seen such so many people for the first time ever. I think Twin Falls was ready for a walk-a-thon," Olsen said.

Another fundraiser for the senior center is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, with a car wash behind Dairy Queen on Blue Lakes Blvd.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.