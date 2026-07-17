'We struggle': Rising costs force cuts to Twin Falls Senior Center's home meal program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A meal delivery can sometimes be the only contact homebound seniors have with another person. The Twin Falls Senior Center cut back home meal deliveries from five days a week to three in May due to increased costs, and is now fundraising to return to a full schedule.

Lori is one of Kathy Owens' 13 stops on her home meal delivery route. Lori and her husband have physical conditions that keep them from being mobile, and money is always tight.

COME ALONG ON A MEAL DELIVERY ROUTE FOR HOME-BOUND SENIORS

Twin Falls senior center cuts meals, fundraises to restore service

The cutback has been felt immediately by the seniors like Lori who rely on the program.

"We kinda wish we could go back to five day a week, cause we struggle on the days that they don't bring a meal," Lori said.

Three days a week, a team of volunteer drivers makes their rounds, carrying meals to seniors who qualify — many of whom don't have other ways to get a meal. The change from five days to three was made in May due to increased costs.

Owens said the visits mean more than just a hot meal.

"When we go out to see the folks, sometimes we're the only person they see all day," Owens said.

Nancy Buck has volunteered as a driver for four years. Buck said the gap in deliveries weighs on her.

"People that we deliver to one day and know that they didn't get a meal the day before — it's heartbreaking," Buck said.

The Office of Aging provides the senior center $4.25 per meal, but the costs of food, packaging, and gas have all increased, making it difficult to keep up.

"So it costs $10 roughly to put a meal together with packaging and everything — so we're running short and that's where we were covering six dollars on our own so we have to find other money sources to pay for that," Owens said.

To help cover costs, the senior center has launched a series of fundraisers, including bingo events, garage sales, car washes, and a walkathon on the 23rd.

Owens said she has a clear goal for the walkathon.

"Well, if we get $10 to $12,000 I'm going to be happy with that," Owens said.

Twin Falls Senior Center Walk-A-Thon

9a.m. Thursday, July 23 at Magic Valley Mall

In-Person registration begins at 7:30 AM

Online Registration

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.