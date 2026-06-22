Detached shop destroyed after overnight fire in Twin Falls, cause remains under investigation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A detached shop was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday in Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews responded around 1 a.m. on June 22 after a caller reported seeing large flames from nearly a quarter mile away.

When firefighters arrived, they found the shop heavily involved in fire. Because of intense fire conditions and a partially collapsed roof, crews used a defensive strategy to bring the fire under control while protecting nearby property.

The fire was contained just before 3 a.m., officials said. The shop and everything inside were a total loss; a nearby storage container also suffered fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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