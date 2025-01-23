Watch Now
Twin Falls Sheriff addresses immigration rumors: "No plans to pull children out of schools"

Isabella Bright
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office is addressing rumors about local law enforcement pulling children out of school over their immigration status.

In a statement posted to Facebook, newly-appointed Sheriff Jack Johnson says "We have not been engaged in this process and have no plans to pull children out of schools".

Fear has been growing in Twin Falls and communities across the country following President Donald Trump's inauguration when he announced plans for mass deportations and declared a national emergency at the southern border.

Sheriff Johnson added that while they are not pulling children out of school, their process has been to notify Immigration and Customs (ICE) of any people they suspect are in the country illegally. He also said, "I have sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and my Office will uphold that Oath."

Johnson was sworn is as the new sheriff earlier this month.

We are continuing to follow this story with our neighborhood reporter Lorien Nettleton. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

