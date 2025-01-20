As Trump readies national emergency at southern border, Idaho immigrants fear mass deportations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — President Donald Trump has announced plans for mass deportations of immigrants who do not have legal status, declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

Trump stated that all illegal entry would be immediately halted, and the process of returning millions of criminal aliens to their countries of origin would begin.

"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Trump said, emphasizing his commitment to addressing illegal immigration.

Margarita Lopez, an immigration assistant at La Posada, noted the growing fear among immigrant workers. "Yes yes, a lot of months we have more and more people who are afraid for all these things that are coming with the new president," she said.

Sister Rosemary Boessen, founder of La Posada, has been assisting people with immigration processes since 1976. "My first responsibility, I feel, is doing my immigration," she said.

The non-profit has grown, offering assistance with food, clothing, and shelter for anyone who asks. They even have on-site tax assistance.

Sister Rosemary mentioned that even undocumented people can obtain ITIN numbers to pay taxes, which may support their case for legal status in the future.

Lopez advises those concerned about deportation to prepare a packet of important documents, such as marriage and birth certificates, and leave them with someone who has legal status.

As the Trump administration moves forward with its immigration policies, organizations like La Posada continue to provide crucial support to those affected, helping them navigate the complexities of the immigration system.