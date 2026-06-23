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Twin Falls School District launches free preschool program at Perrine Elementary

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Isabella Bright
Morningside Elementary School
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Posted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District is launching a new free preschool program this fall aimed at helping young children prepare for kindergarten.

The TFSD Preschool Academy will be based at Perrine Elementary School and begin on Aug. 31.

The program is designed for children ages 4 and 5 who live within the Perrine, Lincoln Elementary School and Harrison Elementary School attendance zones. Students must be fully potty-trained before enrolling.

District officials say the preschool will focus on early learning through play-based instruction and kindergarten readiness skills. A certified early childhood teacher will lead the program.

"Investing in early childhood education lays a crucial foundation for our students' future success, and providing a certified, play-based environment for free allows us to support our community in a deeply impactful way," said Nancy Murphy, Director of Elementary Programs.

The program will offer two daily sessions:

  • Morning: 8:15 to 10:45 a.m.
  • Afternoon: 12:15 to 2:45 p.m.

Enrollment is limited. Families can apply by contacting the district office at 208-733-6900 or online by filling out a Google form.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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