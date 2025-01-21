Twin Falls School District launches app to improve communication with parents and community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District has launched a new app designed to help parents and community members better navigate their students' education.

The app, available for free on bothiPhone and Samsung devices, aims to streamline communication by consolidating important information such as school calendars, menus, and news updates in one place.

"We want to make sure we're meeting our stakeholders where they are," said Eva Craner from the Twin Falls School District. "We know that people get their information from a variety of places, and we also know that the variety of places where information lives can be overwhelming."

Samantha Bergeson, a Twin Falls resident and parent, expressed optimism about the app, noting that it could reduce the clutter of multiple text messages she receives for her children. "I think it is going to be helpful for the most part," she said.

The app also features a directory that allows users to easily find contact information for teachers and staff, making it easier for parents to communicate with school personnel.

In addition to serving parents, the app is designed to keep the entire community informed about district activities and events, providing a centralized location for information without the need to search through social media or websites.

The Twin Falls School District's new app is expected to enhance communication and accessibility for parents and community members, offering a convenient way to stay informed about school-related activities and updates.