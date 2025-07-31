TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As July comes to an end, teachers across Idaho are preparing to transition from their summer schedules.

Idaho News 6 checked in with the Twin Falls School District to learn how one middle school teacher is getting ready for the new academic year.

"I’m a teacher; I love being with the students. So, I'm looking forward to seeing what the 8th graders bring,” said Marion Johnston, an 8th-grade teacher at O’Leary Middle School.

WATCH: Teachers in the Twin Falls School District get ready for the new year

Twin Falls School District is gearing up for the 2025/26 school year

Johnston teaches math and robotics, and with less than three weeks until the first day of school, she is ramping up her preparations.

With 10 years of teaching experience under her belt, she knows what to do.

"First, I get in and set up my room and get organized," said Johnston. "Then, I move on to my routines and expectations — what worked, what didn't? After that, I focus on lesson planning. It's about getting that instruction ready and improving it from last year. I also try to learn as many students' names as I can."

As for the district, things are heating up.

“We have teacher training in the coming days, and new teacher orientation coming up," said Eva Craner from the district. "It’s really starting to pick up here in the Twin Falls School District."

The Twin Falls School District serves around 8,500 students, making it one of the largest school districts in Idaho.

“Our registration numbers appear to be steady compared to previous years, but we do anticipate a possible drop at the elementary level," said Craner. The district believes this drop could be attributed to other educational options available in Twin Falls, including charter schools and homeschooling.

Staffing has also been a challenge, but thanks to approximately $1.5 million in federal funding that is being released, the district is working diligently to fill vacant positions.

"They're not in our bank account yet, but we know they are coming," Craner explained. "However, it's now a bit of a mad dash to fill positions that we had held for people on contracts who were supposed to be paid with federal funds. Now, those positions can be funded with the federal funds."

The official start date for the district is Aug. 18, with in-school registration and open houses for all middle and high schools set to begin next week. All elementary school open houses will take place on Aug. 14.

For more information, Click Here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.