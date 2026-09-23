Twin Falls rival schools set aside competition to honor veterans during Service Bowl Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Students and athletes from Twin Falls High School and Canyon Ridge come together each year for a week of community service before their annual football rivalry game.

The 17th annual Service Bowl football game between Twin Falls High School and Canyon Ridge is Friday night. The matchup between the two schools is always a highlight of the season, according to Canyon Ridge Riverhawk Jack Rothweiler.

"Yeah, I mean it's obviously easy to get hyped to play these dudes and we played them since we were a tiny little pee-wee so now it's kid that we're crazy seniors and we're all just excited to play," Rothweiler said.

WATCH | Twin Falls rivals unite for Service Bowl Week

Twin Falls rivals unite to honor veterans for Service Bowl Week

But for the week leading up to the game, student leaders and athletes from both schools come together to make a difference in their community.

Part of the week's events included a Service Bowl brunch Wednesday at Twin Falls High School, where students and athletes served food and conversation to veterans and service members.

"It's a super cool time because we just get to interact and hear what the service members have been through and can hear their stories," Twin Falls Bruin Reggie Farrer said.

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