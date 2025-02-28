Twin Falls residents urged to verify solicitor's licenses for door-to-door sales

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls residents are reminded to check for a temporary solicitor's license the next time a door-to-door salesperson knocks, as city officials enforce regulations to prevent scams.

The city requires transient vendors to obtain a temporary solicitor's license, which involves a $25 fee, a $500 security deposit, and a criminal background check.

This measure aims to protect residents from potential criminal activities.

"We want to protect people from being victims of scams or criminal action," said Twin Falls Police Lieutenant Chuck Garner, emphasizing the importance of these regulations.

Lieutenant Garner noted that the city has long required transient merchants to have a license, a policy in place for over 25 years, with the enforcement of this requirement falling under the jurisdiction of the Twin Falls Police Department.

Businesses interested in conducting door-to-door sales must apply for a specific license at the city clerk's office. In addition to the fee and deposit, applicants must be fingerprinted and undergo a criminal record search.

In 2024, the city issued 11 transient vendor licenses, but none have been issued so far this year.

Garner expects an increase in applications as the warmer months approach, a time when transient vendors typically become more active in Twin Falls.

The temporary license is valid for three months, and vendors are required to show it upon request. Failure to produce a license can lead to a misdemeanor charge, a $1,000 fine, and up to six months in jail.

According to city ordinance, vendors must also respect 'No Solicitors' signs posted by residents, ensuring their privacy is maintained.

Residents are encouraged to report unlicensed solicitors to the city to help maintain community safety. As the warmer months approach, vigilance and awareness remain key in preventing scams.

The city of Twin Falls asks that citizens report unlicensed transient vendors by calling 208-735-4357, or by calling 911 if they feel it's an emergency.