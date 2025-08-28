Twin Falls residents meet local lawmakers through unique 'speed representing' event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls residents had a unique opportunity Wednesday night to sit down with local lawmakers in an informal setting through an event called "speed representing" — similar to speed dating, but for political dialogue.

The event, hosted by Indivisible Twin Falls, allowed community members to rotate through tables for 10-minute conversations with city council members, the superintendent of schools, the county assessor, and county commissioners.

Twin Falls 'Speed Representing' Connects Residents With Local Lawmakers

"It was amazing, a wonderful opportunity to meet face-to-face the city council superintendent of schools, county assessor, county commissioner," Melody said.

"When do you get that chance, ever, and ask questions at the top of your head?" Melody said.

Heather Muth, who organized the event with Indivisible Twin Falls, said the goal was to create dialogue away from the pressure of campaign speeches or formal city hall meetings.

"People have a lot of concerns, and so hopefully tonight they're given an opportunity to address those concerns with our local leaders," Muth said.

"And maybe get a little bit of peace of mind, hopefully that's what we're trying to give them the opportunity to do," Muth said.

The event drew people from various backgrounds and age groups, creating diverse conversations across the room.

"There was a young married couple. There's some retirees and some midlife working people. It wasn't just one demographic that was here," City Councilor Spencer Cutler said.

Cutler said this format made dialogue more accessible than traditional city hall meetings.

"When you have elected officials that are up on a Dias, and an individual has a microphone, and it's really unnerving for people if they haven't done that before," Cutler said.

For Briana Valado, who has been trying to get answers from representatives through traditional channels, the event provided a refreshing change.

"To actually ask a question and get an answer was exciting," Valado said.

Valado said she's mostly received form emails when reaching out to officials in the past.

"I was like, wow, this would be cool for people that feel like they're on opposite sides of any issue to sit down and have a conversation where it's not trying to you know the other person or make them look bad and just understand each other better," Valado said.

Another speed representing event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28 in Jerome at Renew on Main Street.

