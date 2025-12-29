Twin Falls prepares for 22nd annual New Year's Eve copper ball drop tradition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lamphouse Theater will host its 22nd annual ball drop on New Year's Eve, featuring a distinctive copper ball that descends from a pair of grain silos to mark the countdown to midnight.

"It's a big copper ball," explained Dave Woodhead, owner of the Lamphouse Theater, as he and friends conducted their annual walkthrough to prepare for the event.

The tradition began in 2002 when the venue was a bar called Woody's, with only one year skipped in 2013.

"We were the first people to drop anything in Idaho," Woodhead said.

The setup involves using Woodhead's 1961 Econoline truck to lower the ball during the countdown, with the team running through practice drops to ensure everything works smoothly.

While other Idaho cities have adopted similar traditions, Woodhead finds some of the alternatives amusing.

"I understand there's some kind of potato in Boise and a sugar beet in Rupert. Can you imagine dropping a sugar beet?" Woodhead said.

Liz Lloyd has been attending the ball drop since she was little, thanks to her father's friendship with Woodhead.

"Dave does this every year," Lloyd said.

Lorien Nettleton / Idaho News 6 Woodhead and a fellow volunteer test the ball drop mechanism, which is a simple combination of a rope, pulley, and a 1961 Ford Econoline truck.

For Lloyd, New Year's Eve represents fresh beginnings and new opportunities.

"The old year's over with, and you're just moving forward and working toward your new goals," Lloyd said.

The Lamphouse will show free movies throughout the evening, and attendees can watch the ball drop from inside on the theater's big screen.

"I mean, if New York could do it, we could do it," Woodhead said with a laugh.

The Magic Valley forecast calls for chilly temperatures on New Year's Eve, so attendees should dress warmly and plan ahead for safe transportation home.

