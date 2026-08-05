Twin Falls Police, FBI offering Virtual Family Assistance Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department and the FBI are offering a Virtual Family Assistance Center for those impacted by the mass shooting at In-N-Out on August 1.

The center aims to provide resources and information for victims, family members, and loved ones who can’t physically go to the in-person Family Assistance Center, or for those who prefer to have that support provided remotely.

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To access the Virtual Family Assistance Center, click here.

The website features mental health resources, as well as information on what to do after witnessing an event like a mass shooting.