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Twin Falls Police, FBI offering Virtual Family Assistance Center

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Idaho News 6
Growing memorial for shooting victims in Twin Falls
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TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department and the FBI are offering a Virtual Family Assistance Center for those impacted by the mass shooting at In-N-Out on August 1.

The center aims to provide resources and information for victims, family members, and loved ones who can’t physically go to the in-person Family Assistance Center, or for those who prefer to have that support provided remotely.

RELATED | Family Assistance Center to help people affected by Saturday's mass shooting

To access the Virtual Family Assistance Center, click here.

The website features mental health resources, as well as information on what to do after witnessing an event like a mass shooting.

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