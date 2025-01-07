Twin Falls Police execute search warrants at three massage parlors in prostitution investigation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls police, with support from several law enforcement agencies, executed simultaneous search warrants at three local massage parlors on Tuesday morning.

The operation took place around 10:30 a.m. at the following locations:



Angel Massage in the 1000 block of Blue Lakes Boulevard North

Therapeutic Massage in the 1100 block of Blue Lakes Boulevard North

Jasmine Massage in the 700 block of Falls Avenue

Officials from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police assisted the Twin Falls Police Department in the operation. An FBI translator and a victim witness coordinator were also present.

“I want to reiterate what I said after the massage parlor warrants we served last August," said Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury. "The City of Twin Falls is a family-friendly community and businesses that traffic human beings for sexual purposes will not be tolerated here.”

During the search, Xiuying Guan, an adult female, was cited for misdemeanor Procurement of Prostitution — the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

This operation is part of a long-term investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office joint Special Investigations Unit.