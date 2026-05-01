Twin Falls open house to spotlight top projects in Rock Creek water quality master plan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls is holding a public open house to share details from a newly completed master plan aimed at restoring water quality in Rock Creek.

The Rock Creek Watershed Presentation and Open House is on Monday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the Herrett Center.

WATCH: Hear what Twin Falls residents think of the Rock Creek water quality master plan

Twin Falls open house spotlights Rock Creek cleanup master plan

The 177-page master plan was completed and approved in March. It identifies and prioritizes proposals, with the easiest projects that carry the biggest impact listed first. The open house will focus on the top 10 prioritized projects and give residents information on how to stay informed as the effort moves forward.

Mandy Thompson, who works for the City of Twin Falls, said the event is designed to make the plan accessible to the public.

"So it'll really give the public opportunity to see what we're doing without having to comb through that very large document," explained Thompson.

Rock Creek has a long history of pollution. Thompson noted the waterway was used as a landfill in the early part of the last century.

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"Way back in the early part of the century, it was a landfill. You know, there were different things dumped into it over the years," noted Thompson.

The city's first sewer also emptied directly into Rock Creek. Thompson said the waterway has since remained in a kind of out-of-sight, out-of-mind limbo.

To address water quality, the city funded three years of studies through a congressional earmark secured by U.S. Representative Mike Simpson.

Lorien Nettleton / Idaho News 6 A neighborhood angler tosses a lure into Rock Creek.

Chris Foster, a member of the Magic Valley Flyfishers club, said he has been part of conversations about cleaning up Rock Creek for years. Foster said those conversations expanded over time to include more voices.

"The group was actually talking to more and more stakeholders, especially upstream," Foster stated.

Foster said he hopes an improved Rock Creek will benefit the entire community.

"It would be just great. Not only would it be great for the city. We have people fishing here all the time," said Foster. "However, when we know it's cleaned up and we do have a lot [to do], it'll be so much more for everybody, and that's [sic] the important part," Foster said.

Residents can read the full master plan on the City of Twin Falls website.

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