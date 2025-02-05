Twin Falls gets first look at the plan to improve water quality in Rock Creek

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Rock Creek in Twin Falls is set to undergo a significant restoration project, with Congressman Mike Simpson securing $5 million to improve its water quality.

The project aims to transform Rock Creek from its historical role as the city's first sewer into a natural asset for recreation and wildlife. Planning for the project is expected to continue until 2026, focusing on reducing pollution entering the Snake River.

"At one point in time it was really a dumping ground," said City Manager Travis Rothweiler.

Although sewage and dumping is no longer permitted in Rock Creek, there are still elevated levels of sediment, phosphorous, and bacteria that enter the watershed from agricultural and industrial uses.

Like all communities that draw water from the Snake River, Twin Falls municipal wastewater treatment returns water back into the river. Because treated wastewater still has higher levels of organic compounds like phosphorous, the city is looking for ways to improve the overall downstream water quality — that's where the improvement in Rock Creek comes in.

"What we're trying to do is to create an offset, so creating an improvement that helps a larger reach of the Snake River," Rothweiler said.

Since 2022, Congressman Mike Simpson announced more than $5 million secured through appropriations and grants for a water quality improvement project in Rock Creek. On Monday, consultants presented Twin Falls City Council with their first public look at the development of a Master Plan that will help identify and guide specific projects to manage the watershed and reduce pollutants.

The original timeline was for stakeholder outreach and public involvement to take place this summer, with the Master Plan finalized in early 2026. Rothweiler said the Trump Administration's freeze of federal funding could extend that timeline further out.

The Twin Falls City Council recently received an update from consultants on the water quality improvement plan, marking the first public discussion on how to implement the funding secured by Congressman Simpson.

The restoration of Rock Creek is expected to enhance its value as a community asset, providing a cleaner and more enjoyable space for residents and wildlife alike.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted, in part, to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.