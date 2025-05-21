Twin Falls High School's class of 2025 "lock-in" their legacies, starting a new Bruin tradition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In a school with over 70 years of memorials and graduation class gifts, Twin Falls High School has a new addition.

As the class of 2025 prepares to graduate, thanks to the efforts of one dedicated student, all of the graduates "locked in" a lasting legacy.

"My teacher once had us walk through the school and look at all the memorials, and it was just really cool," said Twin Falls High School senior Kenzie Mason. "I'm thankful to be a part of it."

Mason is making a significant impact on her graduating class, completing a unique project. "These fences right here will be the 2025 fence. The seniors will attach their locks when they walk through our halls for the last time, signifying their completion of their high school journey," she explained.

With the help of a $1,500 grant from the Twin Falls High School Class of 1966, Kenzie's senior project includes the installation of seven small fences where students can attach locks.

This new addition celebrates more than just the class of 2025; it honors the past while looking to the future. "It will continue for the next five years, until 2030. And this fence over here is the memorial fence for those who have passed away during high school," Mason noted.

For Kenzie's parents, they couldn't be prouder of their daughter and the gift she is leaving behind. "She's always been interested in the love lock tradition, and to see her put her own twist on it for five senior classes, along with a memorial for others, is pretty cool," said Jeff Mason, Kenzie's dad.

"This just shows what a great kid she is," added Kenzie's mom, Kathern Mason.

Kenzie expressed, "When I started my project, I wanted to create a memorial and honor the class of 2025. It’s really cool to see that it's going to continue for years to come and have a lasting impact on others."

Next year, Kenzie will serve a mission for her church in Jacksonville, Florida. Beyond her memorial project, she leaves behind some words of wisdom for future graduates.

"I would say high school is such a short time in your life. Live it up, do what you can, and enjoy every moment because it goes by super fast," Kenzie said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.