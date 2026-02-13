Twin Falls High School showcases career and technical education opportunities in, and out of the classroom

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls High School students explored dozens of career and technical education programs during a showcase event designed to highlight pathways beyond traditional classroom learning.

The event featured student-led organizations and industry-focused programs, giving students a comprehensive view of available opportunities in one location.

"Honestly, it gives you really good soft skills that employers love," said Kylie Henna, a junior hosting a table for DECA, the school's chapter of a national business and marketing club.

DECA prepares emerging entrepreneurs across different career fields, including finance, business administration, and marketing. For Henna, who wants to become an attorney, the program provides valuable business management skills.

"I wanna be an attorney, so having that skill on how to run a business, how to run it properly," Henna said.

Sophomore Eli Harris attended the showcase to explore his options.

"I'm looking for a career cause you know I'm a sophomore at Twin Falls — I love to be a Bruin, GO BRUINS — and I'm looking just for options out in the world," Harris said.

Career and technical education has gained significant attention in Idaho as interest in trade industries increases statewide. The Twin Falls district offers CTE options ranging from carpentry and welding to computer science, all led by teachers with industry experience.

Student-led organizations and programs complement these technical courses. FFA member Adan Alcarez said the showcase format helps students discover opportunities they might not have known existed.

"Many people have an interest in these kinds of things, they just don't know like that we're around, so we're trying to get their interest," Alcarez said.

College and Career Counselor Christi Benson emphasized the importance of bringing these opportunities directly to students.

"Like this is an important event because not everybody [is] seeking out these things, so it's nice to bring these opportunities right in front of their face so they can start thinking about it. Maybe this is a path I can take, maybe I can do this," Benson said.

