Twin Falls firefighters respond to multiple fires, canyon rescue over Fourth of July weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Fire Department says it responded to multiple fires and a high-angle rope rescue over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In a social media post, the department said firefighters responded to eight brush fires, six rubbish or dumpster fires, one vehicle fire, one residential structure fire in Twin Falls and one mutual aid structure fire in Kimberly.

Crews also responded to a high-angle rope rescue in the Snake River Canyon.

The department did not release additional details about the individual incidents.

The Twin Falls Fire Department thanked the community for its continued support and encouraged residents to celebrate safely during the holiday season.