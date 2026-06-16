Twin Falls fire marshal urges residents to use only safe and sane fireworks this Fourth of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As Independence Day approaches, the city of Twin Falls is reminding residents to use only safe and sane fireworks this Fourth of July.

Twin Falls Fire Marshal Gabriel Hammett said the distinction is straightforward.

"Generally, as a rule of thumb, they don't leave the ground."

WATCH | What are safe and sane fireworks?

Twin Falls fire marshal explains legal vs. illegal fireworks

'Safe and Sane' fireworks are the only kind that can be purchased, possessed, and set off in most Idaho cities.

"They stay on the ground. They make lots of noise and make lots of light, but they don't actually fly into the air, and that's the bottom line for those," Hammett said.

The rule is in place to minimize the risk of sparking wildfires during an exceptionally dry time of year.

"This year, we have a little bit of drought going on. We have water restrictions in place, which is already drying out the natural vegetation around us, and that causes concern anytime but this year, that's doubled up on top of a fire weather pattern that's coming in," Hammett said.

There has long been a loophole in Idaho's aerial fireworks ban: some counties allow illegal firework sales, as long as the customer signs a waiver indicating they will head out of state to set them off. Hammett cautioned residents to be aware of that distinction when shopping.

"We really caution people as they go out and they shop, they might be able to go to another location and buy them, but they're just not legal, and it's not safe to have here in the city," Hammett said.

The Fourth of July ranks among the busiest times of year for emergency calls to fire and police. Twin Falls Fire will have extra staffing through the holiday weekend.

"We need the community's help in order to have fun, celebrate America's birthday — 250 years. We just need to do it in a safe manner and also being considerate of our neighbors," Hammett said.

Fireworks sales in Idaho begin June 23 and run through July 5.

Twin Falls fire marshal explains which fireworks are legal and warns of wildfire risks ahead of the Fourth of July.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM THE CITY OF TWIN FALLS:

Legal vs. Illegal

Permissible (legal) fireworks include items categorized as “Safe and Sane” such as sparklers, fountains, smoke balls, items with crackle and strobe effects, wheels and spinners, and various novelty items. These types of fireworks are allowed to be sold (with Safe and Sane fireworks permit only) and used within the city limits

Non-permissible (illegal) fireworks are those which explode and/or leave the ground, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman Candles, aerials, missiles, and other similar items. These items are not permissible for either sale, possession or use within the City of Twin Falls, with the exception of commercial-grade pyrotechnics used by licensed and permitted pyrotechnics technicians for public and private displays. Permits for these displays must be obtained from the City of Twin Falls.

Safety

Fireworks present a serious risk of causing accidental fire, injuries, and even death. Because of the extreme risks that fireworks pose, there are legal restrictions placed on the sale, possession, and use of fireworks. Keep in mind that all types of fireworks can be dangerous, including those types which are considered to be permissible.

Recent statistics show that 9,000 to 12,000 people are treated in hospitals each year in the U.S. for fireworks-related injuries. About half of these injuries occur to children under the age of 15. Nearly 40% of all fireworks-related injuries are caused by permissible-type fireworks, such as sparklers, fountains, and novelty items. Illegal fireworks can be even more dangerous and account for over 60% of fireworks-related injuries each year.

In 2011, fireworks caused an estimated 17,800 reported fires, including 1,200 total structure fires, 400 vehicle fires, and 16,300 outside and other fires. These fires resulted in an estimated eight reported civilian deaths, 40 civilian injuries and $32 million in direct property damage.

To avoid the risks of fire and injury that are associated with the use of consumer fireworks, citizens are encouraged to enjoy the city sponsored and permitted annual fireworks display, Twin Falls annual Fourth of July fireworks. The event is free to attend and will take place at the College of Southern Idaho from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. For safety reasons, there will be some restricted access areas for this event, so be sure to observe and obey posted signs and barriers.

If you do choose to purchase and use consumer fireworks, be sure to follow these safety precautions:



Only purchase and use fireworks that are permissible in your area.

Read the labels for proper use and follow the manufacturer's recommendations.

Do not allow children to possess or use fireworks or novelty items without direct adult supervision.

Only use fireworks in a safe area that is clear of combustible materials.

Have a bucket of water and a garden hose nearby at all times.

Ensure that all spectators are a safe distance away from fireworks.

Be courteous and sensitive to the effects of the use of fireworks to your neighbors and pets.

Fireworks may be fun for humans but the loud noises and flashing lights of holiday fireworks spell terror to many dogs. Animal shelters see a huge number of lost dogs in the days following fireworks displays or usage. To ensure the safety of your pet:



Make sure their tags are up to date.

Keep them inside the evening of the 4th.

Leave a TV or radio on in their room.

Never leave them alone in your vehicle.

Call the Magic Valley Humane Society if they are missing at (208)736-2299.

City of Twin Falls Fireworks Regulations

All aerial fireworks are strictly prohibited in the City of Twin Falls. In Twin Falls, Safe and Sane non-aerial fireworks, such as cone fountains, battle tanks, spinners, and pinwheels are allowed to be used each year only on June 23 through July 5 and December 26 through January 1 between the hours of 8 A.M. to 12 A.M. midnight. Use of any of these fireworks outside of these dates and times can result in civil penalties of up to $156.50 per offense. Please be advised that all illegal fireworks will be subject to seizure and destruction. Twin Falls City Code 6-9-1

Although fireworks and celebrations go together, especially during the holiday season, they can be dangerous when used improperly, causing serious burns and eye injuries along with potential fire hazards.

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