Twin Falls Event Center? A new citizens committee is checking all possibilities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As the city of Twin Falls continues to grow, the need for an event center is becoming increasingly important, and a newly formed committee is dedicated to bringing an event center to Twin Falls in one form or another.

"I really do want to see something evolve here in Twin Falls, and I’d love to see more events come to town," said Ben Lyda, a member of the Twin Falls Event Center Committee.

The idea of an event center has been on the city's radar since the 1990s.

"It's been about 30 years since we've had a comprehensive study on whether we need a convention center in Twin Falls," said Shawn Barigar, Twin Falls Economic Director. "Thirty years ago, the study indicated that we did need one, and we still don’t have it."

Since then, the city has switched its focus to infrastructure improvements and downtown redevelopment to keep up with rapid growth. Now, the idea of an event center is back and stronger than ever.

"There is a movement across the country to create economically feasible facilities that can serve multiple purposes," Barigar said. "Thirty years ago, the thinking was that you needed a separate convention center, auditorium, and basketball venue. Technology has advanced, making it more feasible and viable to combine these functions now."

To determine the best direction for this project, the city has formed a citizen committee to assess the community’s needs. Can the city support an event center? How much will it cost?

"Having those voices at the table helps ensure we're asking the right questions and seeking the right direction before we take it back to the council to affirm that there is a need for this, what it will cost, and how we can fund it," Barigar added.

One of the committee members, Twin Falls resident Ben Lyda, is excited about exploring the options.

"I think it’s about time; Twin Falls is ready to have something that the community can be proud of and gather to see events," Lyda said.

While the process is still in its early stages, the committee has begun the next steps by approving the search for qualified companies to conduct a comprehensive study on the feasibility of the project.

"The devil's in the details, and we’ll wait to see what feedback we receive and how that might move forward," Barigar said.

