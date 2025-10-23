Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Twin Falls County Sheriff: Rock launched from field truck narrowly misses driver

Authorities remind farm and field operators to secure equipment and clear debris during harvest season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reminding farm and field operators to take extra precautions after a rock flew through a car’s windshield Thursday morning.

Deputies say the driver of a white Subaru was traveling near 4100 N. 1900 E. when a rock became dislodged from between the tires of a truck operating in a nearby field. The rock pierced both the front and rear windows of the vehicle.

The driver was not injured, but officials said the incident could have been fatal had the rock struck just inches differently.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the truck involved to contact SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.

As harvest season continues, the sheriff’s office urged operators to check their tires regularly, clear mud and debris before entering public roads, and stay aware of other motorists.

“Let’s all do our part to keep Idaho roads safe for everyone,” the release said.

