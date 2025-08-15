Twin Falls County resident is the first Idahoan to die of West Nile in 2025

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 65-year-old Twin Falls County resident has died as a result of contracting West Nile virus (WNV), reports the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WNV is a mosquito-borne viral disease that can result in serious illness in 1 out of 150 people infected. 1 in 5 people who contract WNV will experience mild symptoms. Fatal cases remain rare in the State of Idaho.

WNV symptoms can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, headaches, swollen lymph glands, and joint pain.

“This tragic death from West Nile virus is a good reminder for all of us to take protective measures against mosquito bites. Wear long sleeves and pants outside and use insect repellent. Around your home and yard, reduce standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.” - Dr. Kathy Turner, Deputy State Epidemiologist

West Nile has been reported throughout Idaho this spring and summer, with cases reported in 7 southern Idaho counties as well as Malheur County in Oregon.

Elderly adults with underlying health issues are at a heightened risk of experiencing severe illness. Individuals with severe cases of West Nile may require months to fully recover from the disease. Some may experience symptoms permanently.

If you believe you've contracted WNV, contact your local healthcare provider immediately.