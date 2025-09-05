Twin Falls community to Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday to raise funds for resources and research

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley community is gearing up for Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual event that brings together families, caregivers and supporters to raise funds for research and community resources.

With more than 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, the local event provides an opportunity for residents to connect, learn about available resources and contribute to the search for a cure.

"There are nearly 30,000 Idahoans living with Alzheimer's," Jody Cornilsen said.

Watch to learn more about the walk and what it means for the local community —

Twin Falls Walk to End Alzheimer's: Supporting 30K Idaho Families Saturday

Cornilsen, from the Alzheimer's Association's Idaho Chapter, recently finished leading a caregiver training session at the library — one of the regular resources the organization offers to families throughout the state.

"You know, if I ask who's been touched by the disease, it's pretty much 99% of the folks," Cornilsen said.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's plays a crucial role in the association's ability to continue providing support, resources and education to Idaho families affected by the disease.

Saturday's event will feature registration beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. The walk will commence at 11:30 a.m.

"It provides us with all the tools that we can to help folks in the community," Cornilsen said.

The fundraising event helps support community resources, classes and the organization's 24-hour helpline — 1-800-272-3900

— where anyone can call for information and advice on supporting loved ones living with Alzheimer's.

"99% of what we do is free to the community, so it helps with that," Cornilsen said. "A big part of it is also funding research, which really at the end of the day, that's what's needed to end Alzheimer's."

Research has advanced significantly in recent years. Cornilsen explained how heart-healthy behaviors can also help reduce Alzheimer's risk, along with staying socially active and continuing to learn new skills throughout life.

"Keep learning, stay educated, never stop, always keep going, and it's showing all of these things are slowing. The progression of the disease can slow it," Cornilsen said.

Idaho News 6's own Joey Martin will be at the event on Saturday to emcee, so be sure to stop by and say hello!

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.