Twin Falls community finds comfort in faith, counseling after In-N-Out shootings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls residents are turning to faith and mental health resources as the community processes the shock of the In-N-Out shootings.

Several area churches opened their doors for special evening prayer services Sunday, offering residents a chance to gather and cope with the tragedy.

Twin Falls community seeks healing after In-N-Out shootings

Marvin Barnes, a member of Twin Falls Reformed Church, said the events hit close to home.

"I'm a veteran and I have seen some of this before but to see it in our town in Twin Falls it's kind of shocking."

Lead Pastor Chuck Swoboda of Twin Falls Reformed Church said coming together as a group is a necessary part of healing.

"For us, it is natural that when something shakes us like this for us to go to God and look at him for comfort."

Swoboda said faith provides a framework for processing difficult questions.

"And that is an act of faith because we would have lots of questions like well God why didn't you prevent it so why did you allow that and while those are legitimate questions for us the proper response is to come to God and say God we need your help can you come and help us?"

Beginning Sunday and continuing Monday, nearly 50 counselors began offering crisis counseling at Rock Creek Elementary for anyone in the community. Lori Stewart of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said the impact of the shootings extends beyond those who were present.

"This does have an impact on you even if you weren't there, even if you didn't witness it no hearing the sirens hearing your friends are worrying about other people that's all an impact. It is all impacting their mental health so you know theoretically if we can deal with it now and not let it builds and grow into a into a crisis emergency for somebody and that's what we're trying to to accomplish."

Several other opportunities for the community to gather are in the works, including at the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Twin Falls City Park.

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