Twin Falls City Pool soft-opens its newly expanded main building after a $2 million renovation project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Just five months after construction began, the Twin Falls City Pool is soft-opening its newly expanded main building.

The $2 million renovation addresses chronic roof, HVAC, and plumbing issues while modernizing the facility to improve access for regulars who use it year-round.

Take a look inside the newly renovated locker rooms and ADA-accessible showers

Twin Falls City Pool opens expanded building after $2M upgrade

Aquatics Manager John Pauley gave a tour of the new facilities, which were designed to make the pool more accessible to all users. Men's and women's locker rooms have been entirely redone, with single-stall showers replacing the open shower format of the original rooms.

The new addition also features single-occupancy unisex restrooms and showers, a family-sized shower and changing room, and an ADA single-occupancy shower and changing room.

"This is an example of one of our new showers, a private shower for anyone to use," Pauley said.

"Over here is our ADA shower accessibility for those that need it, and actually anybody, but especially those with ADA access," Pauley said.

"This facility was built in 1988. There’s been some attempted improvements we’ve tried over the years, but it really boiled down to the actual systems in the building needed replaced to fix a lot of these problems," explained Pauley.

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Pool users are already praising the updates. Ron Alexander visits the city pool three times a week in the winter.

"It’s better than I expected, even from that, so it’s a nice job. They’ve done a really good job with it," Alexander said. "It’s really nice to just go and throw your stuff in the locker and go into the pool now."

Candy Young has taught water aerobics at the pool for 19 years, showing up at 9 a.m., five days a week.

"It’s beautiful. The dressing rooms are wonderful," Young said. "The showers are nice, and even the family showers, and the unisex shower is wonderful too."

A ribbon-cutting grand opening is planned for next Friday, April 24, at 4 p.m.

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