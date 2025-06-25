Twin Falls City Pool announces major renovation project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After more than 40 years of public service, the main building at the Twin Falls City Pool is getting a much-needed makeover.

“We're currently going through all the pre-construction processes to get started,” said John Pauley, Twin Falls Aquatics Supervisor. "In a few months, as school begins, you'll start seeing some exciting changes to our facility."

WATCH: A look at the new Twin Falls City Pool

Twin Falls City Pool announces major building renovation project

The construction will include a complete remodel of the original pool building, which was built in the 1980s. With costly roof repairs and mounting HVAC and plumbing issues, the city felt it was time to start over and breathe new life into this heavily used public facility.

“Times change. When the facility was built, it only had men's and women's locker rooms, but there are now more needs for our community,” said Pauley. "Whether it be ADA accessibility or family changing rooms, our updates will address those needs."

With a price around $2 million, the new facility will feature upgraded locker rooms with private showers, family and unisex restrooms, ADA accessibility, a new lobby, and a multipurpose room.

City of Twin Falls Digital plans for new Twin Falls City Pool

Idaho News 6 spoke with a few frequent pool users, and the consensus was unanimous: it’s about time.

“I think it’s a good idea. It’s a little tight inside the building, and the bathrooms definitely need to be updated,” said Sheli Hulet, a frequent Twin Falls Pool user.

“I think it’s great! It’s one of the main activities my kids enjoy in the summer, and the building itself could use a little TLC as well,” said Megan Ostler, another frequent pool user.

City of Twin Falls Blueprints of new town pool

As for pool accessibility during construction, there’s no need to cancel your swimming plans.

“We will stay open throughout the entire construction process,” Pauley said. "As time goes on, we’ll shift to working on our 'old lobby,' and once those sections are completed, we can begin renovating the locker rooms and different parts of the facility."

Construction is expected to wrap up by next summer. Officials have indicated that aside from the obvious construction zone, the pool will remain open to the public the entire time, even when the bubble goes back up.

