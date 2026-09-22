Twin Falls City Council faces vacancies as members eye state seats; city seeks qualified applicants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls City Council is navigating significant leadership changes as two of its members pursue seats in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Council Member Grayson Stone submitted his immediate resignation from the council last week.

Stone currently holds the District 25A seat in the Idaho House of Representatives, taking over for Don Hall, who appointed Stone to replace him after resigning for medical reasons.

WATCH | City council faces two potential vacancies as members pursue Idaho House seats—

Twin Falls City Council faces vacancies amid state House races

After winning the primary election in May, Stone is now fully committed to the November 3 election.

Stone is not the only council member eyeing a seat at the statehouse. Council Member Cherie Vollmer is also running for the House, District 25B, but is waiting until election night to decide whether she will remain on the council.

"Everybody will get out to vote on November 3, and should I win, then I will resign. If there is a chance that I don't end up winning, then I will then choose to stay on council," Vollmer said.

In the meantime, the Twin Falls City Council will move to fill Stone's vacated seat. Twin Falls Mayor Jason Brown says the city will open the application process starting next week.

"September 28 will kick the process off, and it will be an online application form through the city webpage. Part of that process will be going and making sure that everybody is qualified — a qualified elector inside the city limits of Twin Falls and is capable of holding the seat," Brown said.

Applications for the council seat will close on October 16. A council-based selection committee will then narrow the field, and top candidates will be invited to the council meeting on November 2 to answer questions before a decision is made the following week.

"November 9 will be the time where I make a recommendation for replacement," Brown said.

Whoever fills the seat will serve until the next council election in November 2027, at which point they will need to run in the full election to retain the seat.

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