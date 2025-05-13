Twin Falls approves ambitious $1 million restroom renovation project for City Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After years of use and abuse, the city of Twin Falls is set to replace the aging restroom facilities at City Park.

"It's going to be more befitting for City Park, which is a central location for community events in our area," said Josh Palmer from the City of Twin Falls.

Hannah Adolphson, a resident of Twin Falls, expressed her support: "For how much we need the downtown park, I think this is a step in the right direction."

Built in the 1970s, the existing bathroom setup at Twin Falls City Park has deteriorated and has become a backdrop for vandalism and crime.

On Monday night, the city council approved a million-dollar budget to build a new restroom facility from the ground up.

"The current bathroom will be torn down, and we will create a much larger facility," said William Klaver, Twin Falls Senior Planner.

The new facility will feature five stainless steel stalls for both men and women, along with a new water fountain and storage space for the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

"We will start construction this week, and it will be completed by October 2025," Klaver added.

Resident Hannah Adolphson expressed surprise at the project's price tag, but as a frequent park visitor, she understands the need for a new restroom.

"I've been here for concerts and other events, and the bathrooms and porta potties get pretty gross, so I'm excited to have new bathroom options," said Adolphson.

To help deter future vandalism, crews will apply a special coating to the walls that will make it easier to remove graffiti. The ultimate deterrent will be the installation of cameras on the exterior.

The city hopes the new restrooms will play a crucial role in addressing a city-wide problem of vandalism.

"We see a lot of vandalism in our public spaces and facilities right now," Palmer said. "This new facility will help combat that and make it more resilient against vandalism."

The design of the new facility will match the facade of the new Twin Falls County Courthouse, which is currently under construction just 100 yards away.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.