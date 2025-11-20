Three candidates selected to fill vacant Idaho House seat in District 25

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Three candidates have been selected to potentially fill the remainder of Representative Lance Clow's term after the representative announced his resignation earlier this month.

The Republican Legislative District 25 Committee met Wednesday night to pick three names to submit to Governor Brad Little, who will choose from among them to fill the now-vacant seat through 2026.

As their first choice, the committee chose Twin Falls County Commissioner and former Twin Falls Mayor Don Hall, who has over 20 years of experience in elected office.

The second choice is long-time Twin Falls Republican Party member Lucy Wills, and for the third choice, the committee selected long-time Republican and realtor, Char Alexander.

Little will have 15 days to make a selection, and the seat will be up for re-election in 2026. Earlier Wednesday, Hall announced his intention to run for the seat in the upcoming election.

