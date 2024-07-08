Three arrested after deadly Twin Falls shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police in Twin Falls have made three arrests stemming from a July 3 shooting at apartments on 645 Fawnbrook Ave.

35-year-old Miguel Lawrence Garza did not survive his injuries after responders found him at 7:22 pm and transported him to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.

As the search for suspects began, a video showing a man and a woman fleeing the area around the time of the shooting was circulated by law enforcement.

RELATED | Twin Falls police seek help finding suspects in deadly shooting

On July 8, the Twin Falls Police Department announced three arrests made in the days since the homicide.

Dustin Aaron Molina, 29, of Twin Falls, has been charged with: Murder, Aggravated Assault, Evidence- Destruction, Alteration, or Concealment, Burglary, Grand Theft, and Auto Theft.

Roberto Miranda Villa, 26, of Twin Falls, has been charged with Conspiracy - Accessory.

Karina Lara Martinez, 22, of Twin Falls, has been charged with Auto Theft.

“The Twin Falls Police Department would like to thank the community and our law enforcement partners for their dedication and support during this investigation. I would also like to thank the men and women of the Twin Falls Police Department for their hard work and commitment to arrest the persons responsible for this horrible crime,” stated Chief of Police, Craig Kingsbury.

The investigation into this situation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.