Twin Falls police investigate deadly shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police in Twin Falls responded to reports of shots fired near 645 Fawnbrook Ave at around 7:22 pm.

When officers arrived, they found 35 year old Miguel Lawrence Garza had been shot. Garza later succumbed to his injury after being transferred to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

“The men and women of the Twin Falls Police Department are actively working to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and have made this a top priority to find the person or persons responsible for this crime and bring them to justice,” stated Chief of Police, Craig Kingsbury.

The Twin Falls Police Department is working to investigate the incident, and the suspect is still on the loose. Those with information or who know the suspect are asked to contact the Twin Falls Police Department.