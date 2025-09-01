Teen's body recovered from river near Twin Falls Dam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 19-year-old's body was located and recovered from the Snake River near the Twin Falls Dam on Sunday, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says it was dispatched to the area for reports of a possible drowning. Rescue crews used side scan sonar to locate the teen, and divers were able to recover his body.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are grieving this tragic loss. Please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

At this time, officials are not releasing any additional information.

