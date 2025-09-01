Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Teen's body recovered from river near Twin Falls Dam

Teen recovered from River
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Teen recovered from River
Posted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 19-year-old's body was located and recovered from the Snake River near the Twin Falls Dam on Sunday, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says it was dispatched to the area for reports of a possible drowning. Rescue crews used side scan sonar to locate the teen, and divers were able to recover his body.

Teen recovered from river
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are grieving this tragic loss. Please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

At this time, officials are not releasing any additional information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Joey Martin

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton