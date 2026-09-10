Suspect wanted in connection with Trotter Drive shooting located after a month-long search

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Police say the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Trotter Drive — the same day as a separate mass shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant — was taken into custody today in Yakima, Washington.

Police say that Twin Falls detectives worked with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to locate the suspect, 36-year-old Anthony Alvarez. The search for Alvarez lasted over a month.

As we've previously reported, on Aug. 1, TFPD responded to a residence in the 300 block of Trotter Drive after receiving a report of a shooting.

RELATED | "Tapped our resources": Twin Falls police seek suspect after unrelated shooting on same day as In-N-Out

Twin Falls Police Lt. Steven Gassert said the incident began with an altercation at a residence earlier in the day.

"One of the parties involved — later identified as Anthony Alvarez — responded back to that residence and began firing rounds at that residence," Gassert said. "The occupant of that residence — upon being fired at — exited their residence and began to fire back at Mr. Alvarez."

Police say they issued an arrest warrant for Alvarez on charges of aggravated assault and firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Alvarez's bond was set at $250,000.

"The Twin Falls Police Department appreciates the assistance and coordination provided by our local, state, and federal law-enforcement partners in locating Alvarez," TFPD said.