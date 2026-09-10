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Suspect wanted in connection with Trotter Drive shooting located after a month-long search

The shooting occurred the same day as the mass shooting at the Twin Falls In-N-Out. Police confirmed the two incidents were unrelated.
Twin Falls police seek suspect in Saturday shooting on Trotter Drive
Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls police seek suspect in Saturday shooting on Trotter Drive
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TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Police say the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Trotter Drive — the same day as a separate mass shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant — was taken into custody today in Yakima, Washington.

Police say that Twin Falls detectives worked with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to locate the suspect, 36-year-old Anthony Alvarez. The search for Alvarez lasted over a month.

As we've previously reported, on Aug. 1, TFPD responded to a residence in the 300 block of Trotter Drive after receiving a report of a shooting.

RELATED | "Tapped our resources": Twin Falls police seek suspect after unrelated shooting on same day as In-N-Out

Twin Falls Police Lt. Steven Gassert said the incident began with an altercation at a residence earlier in the day.

"One of the parties involved — later identified as Anthony Alvarez — responded back to that residence and began firing rounds at that residence," Gassert said. "The occupant of that residence — upon being fired at — exited their residence and began to fire back at Mr. Alvarez."

Police say they issued an arrest warrant for Alvarez on charges of aggravated assault and firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Alvarez's bond was set at $250,000.

"The Twin Falls Police Department appreciates the assistance and coordination provided by our local, state, and federal law-enforcement partners in locating Alvarez," TFPD said.

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