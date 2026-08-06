"Tapped our resources": Twin Falls police seek suspect after unrelated shooting on same day as In-N-Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night on Trotter Drive — a second shooting that occurred the same day as a separate mass shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant.

WATCH: Twin Falls police seek Anthony Alvarez, 36, wanted for a Saturday shooting on Trotter Drive. He is armed and dangerous.

Twin Falls police seek suspect in Saturday Trotter Drive shooting

At approximately 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Trotter Drive after receiving a report of a shooting.

Twin Falls Police Lt. Steven Gassert said the incident began with an altercation at a residence earlier in the day.

"One of the parties involved — later identified as Anthony Alvarez — responded back to that residence and began firing rounds at that residence," Gassert said. "The occupant of that residence — upon being fired at — exited their residence and began to fire back at Mr. Alvarez."

Alvarez, 36, fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Twin Falls Police Department has since issued an arrest warrant for Alvarez on charges of aggravated assault and firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Police believe Alvarez may be headed to Washington state and are urging the public not to approach him.

"He is considered armed and dangerous," Gassert said. "We encourage anyone with any information — or if anyone sees Mr. Alvarez — to not approach him, to not contact him — to contact whatever local law enforcement is in the area where he is seen, or to contact the Twin Falls Police Department."

The homeowner who returned fire has not been charged with any crime. Police say this incident is completely unrelated to the shooting at In-N-Out.

Gassert acknowledged the strain Saturday's events placed on the department, but said support from other Idaho law enforcement agencies helped fill gaps.

"It's pretty frustrating — we live in a community where a lot of this doesn't happen on a daily basis," Gassert said. "Let alone have two happen in the same day — this really tapped our resources."

Gassert said the department remains committed to investigating all crimes in the community.

"While we still have that tragic incident going on, we are still directing resources to investigate this incident as well," Gassert said. "Just let the community know that we are still actively investigating other crimes that happen in our community."

Anyone who sees Alvarez is asked to contact local law enforcement and keep their distance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.