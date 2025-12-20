Suspect at large following Kimberly shooting; police seeking information from residents

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Kimberly Police officers are calling on the public for information as they continue to search for a shooting suspect who hospitalized one man on Friday night.

At roughly 10:07 p.m. on December 19, the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 304 Ash Street South in Kimberly.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult man who had suffered a single gunshot wound. Kimberly Police rendered medical aid to the man, and he was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital.

Authorities from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department and Twin Falls Police Department helped Kimberly Police establish a perimeter and secure the scene.

Authorities say the suspect is at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Kimberly residents are asked to report any suspicious activity at or around 10 p.m. on Friday and review any doorbell footage, and report relevant information.

Anyone with information related to this shooting can contact Chief Sjuni J. Bunderson at 208-423-4153 or Kimberly Hansen Police Department at 208-735-1911.

Officials have stressed the importance of public assistance can be to this investigation.