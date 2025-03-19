State and local officials gather in Twin Falls as Chobani announces $500-million-dollar expansion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Wednesday was a big day in Twin Falls, as Chobani unveiled plans to expand the world's largest yogurt factory.

"He (Hamdi Ulukaya) knows what the American consumer, what the world consumers, wants. That's what he is producing here," said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

Since its start in 2012, the Twin Falls Chobani plant has been a powerhouse of production in the yogurt world, dominating store shelves across the country and around the globe. In return, providing over a thousand jobs for the Magic Valley community.

Now, the world's largest yogurt factory is getting ready to grow — by adding another 500,000 square feet.

"This dream has been successful, it worked. It provided what we said it would, making the most delicious natural food that is accessible not only in Idaho but across the country, and people can't get enough of Chobani," said CEO of Chobani Hamdi Ulukaya.

The $500-million-dollar expansion aims to increase production by 50% and bring the company's total investment into the State of Idaho up to $1.8 billion.

"At this space, there is going to be warehouses, we need more warehouses. On the other side it will be more production capabilities,” said Ulukaya.

Ulukaya says the expansion means more innovation for them and more business for local milk producers.

"Basically, we're going to double our milk usage and then we're going to be tripling it,” said Ulukaya. “Right now, we're getting about four million pounds of milk a day, this will get us to over 10 million pounds per day."

Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Peirce says the expansion project is a feather in the cap of a decade-old partnership between Chobani and the city.

"We're very excited and we have a great partnership between the city of Twin Falls, the Urban Renewal Agency, and Chobani and this big expansion is a result of hard work from all three organizations," said Mayor Pierce.

Chobani does have facilities in New York State and Australia, but when it comes to big-time investments; Idaho is where the yogurt giant hangs its hat.

"We've been very measured on where and how we want to invest, and investing in Idaho has been the easiest. Every time I say I'm going to go somewhere else, we always come back and do it here. That credit goes to the leaders of the city and the state,” said Ulukaya.

Work on the expansion project has already begun in Twin Falls and is expected to be wrapped up within a year.