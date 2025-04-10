Spring cleaning in Gooding: The city offers up a free dumpsite for locals

GOODING, Idaho — As cabin fever fades, the need to clean increases, and in Gooding, the city is making the spring cleaning process easier with "Gooding Clean-up Week."

"It's nice to have a local drop-off for yard waste that we don't have to pay a fee for. We can bring out branches and other items," said Gooding resident Michael Perry.

Located on the west end of town is the brush yard, where Gooding residents have been bringing yard waste for years. "It's been available for the last 10 or 15 years. It is convenient for everyone in town to bring down their branches or leaves in the springtime," Perry added.

Starting Tuesday, Gooding Clean-up Week was already in full swing. To assist in the cleanup, the city provided two large dumpsters for items outside of traditional yard waste, with a few exceptions.

"The black dumpster is for just about anything, but you can only put appliances in there if you have a way to transport them. However, no items containing Freon, paint, hazardous materials, or tires are allowed. The orange dumpster is designated for metal only," explained Larry McEntarffer, a brush yard crew member.

The dumpsters are completely free to use, but time is running out. "They will be picked up on Monday, so you have until Saturday to use them," McEntarffer added.

If you have any questions about what can and cannot be disposed of, ask the attendant on site, who will be guiding traffic and answering questions. "I can tell you where to put items; just remember, if it won't grind up, we're going to put it in the grass pile," McEntarffer advised.

Crews working at the brush yard ask that if you are dropping off yard waste, please remove as much trash as possible before loading it into your truck. Most of the yard waste will be chipped, and if trash and large items are mixed in, it could damage their machinery.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.