Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization marks 25 years as Jan Rogers hands off leadership

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization is marking 25 years as a private-public partnership — and a leadership transition.

Jan Rogers, who has served as executive director for 25 years, used the organization's anniversary celebration to pass the baton to business attraction specialist Jason Barnes, who will take over as executive director on June 15.

WATCH: Jan Rogers passes the SIEDO baton to Jason Barnes

SIEDO celebrates 25 years of Magic Valley growth, names new director

Known as SIEDO, the organization works to connect businesses with markets and draw new investment to the region. Rogers said its core mission has always been about building community.

"We were coming out of the recession, we were the first ones out," Rogers recalled.

One of SIEDO's most significant achievements was helping attract Chobani to Twin Falls — a move Rogers credits with sparking a broader economic surge in the Magic Valley.

RELATED | Chobani donates $250,000 for new Shoshone Falls overlook in Jerome County

"Chobani brought us out of the recession. And with that, then came Clif Bar, and then we had an expansion at McCain, and then we had a Glanbia expansion, so all in about a year and a half," Rogers said. "We just exploded, and that's what they called the Magic Valley Miracle."

In recent years, SIEDO has also worked to develop new markets for Idaho products, with Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke participating in delegations to Europe and Asia.

VIPs from the Magic Valley and statewide gathered to toast the organization's accomplishments at the anniversary celebration.

Reflecting on her tenure, Rogers said the years have gone by quickly.

"I can't believe it's been 25 years. You know it just doesn't seem so today," added Rogers.

Barnes acknowledged the weight of the moment as he prepares to step into the role.

"It's quite a hallmark given what we heard about what's going on with the challenges they faced, what they've accomplished together and through partnership and community," Barnes said.

Barnes said he intends to honor what SIEDO has built while pushing the organization forward.

"It's really important that we can build up and move forward in a way that can honor what has come, build upon and make better the future," proposed Barnes.

Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler pointed to what makes the region worth protecting and growing.

"This is an amazing place, and it's our responsibility to make sure that what makes the Magic Valley so unique [and] special is always preserved, but also leveraging its strength to make it even stronger in the future so that our kids have opportunities to return and this is where they want to be to raise their families like many of us have chosen to do."

ALSO READ | Ready for takeoff: Breeze Airways inaugurates first flight from Twin Falls to Las Vegas and Orange County

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.