Chobani donates $250,000 for new Shoshone Falls overlook in Jerome County

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A new viewing area for Shoshone Falls is one step closer to reality thanks to a $250,000 donation from Chobani's Legacy Project.

The Jerome County north-side Shoshone Falls overlook will provide visitors with a different perspective of one of Idaho's most iconic landmarks.

The project marks the first time the Chobani Legacy Project has extended its community support across the Snake River Canyon into Jerome County.

WATCH: A new perspective of Shoshone Falls, Chobani donates $250,000 to get it done

Chobani funds new Shoshone Falls overlook in Jerome County

"When communities come together, great things happen, and that's what sparked the Chobani Legacy project," said Cooper Smith, a Chobani Community Impact Leader.

This year, Chobani donated a total of $1 million across its four flagship locations, including $250,000 in Twin Falls.

The company earmarked its Twin Falls contribution specifically for the construction of the new north-side Shoshone Falls overlook.

"Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's more iconic landsites, so being able to participate in this project is going to bring residents and visitors alike together. We're just thoroughly excited to be a part of this project," Smith said.

Snake River Canyons Park is spearheading the construction project and welcomed Chobani's support.

"For Chobani to step up, it has been amazing," said Larry Miller with Snake River Canyons Park.

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6 Chobani Community Impact Leader Cooper Smith discusses the plan to add a viewing area on the north side of Shoshone Falls.

The donation will cover most of the construction costs for the overlook area, which officials hope will create a new place to experience Shoshone Falls and the surrounding natural beauty.

Unlike the developed south-side viewing area, the Jerome County overlook will maintain a more primitive feel.

"It's going to be primitive. We'll have roads that are gravel initially, not fancy like the other side. We won't have grass; we won't have trees. It will be just the natural landscape," Miller said.

Local residents are excited about the project. Larry Maxson, a Kimberly resident who grew up in the Magic Valley, said he hasn't visited the Jerome County side of the falls in years.

"Well, I think it's great they are doing all of this and have a different view of the falls from this side," Maxson said. "I haven't been here for a long time, but yeah! This looks great! It looks like it's going to be a wide road. Doing a really good job so far, and it looks like they're doing it the right way."

With Chobani's donation secured, Snake River Canyons Park can now begin accepting bids on the project. Work is expected to begin as soon as possible, with a projected completion by spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.