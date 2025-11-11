SNAP benefit delays leave Idaho families scrambling for food as local pantries see doubled demand

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Uncertainty about when SNAP benefits will be restored has left many Idahoans worried about where their next meal will come from, prompting local food pantries to prepare for increased demand during the holiday season.

The South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) in Twin Falls has experienced a dramatic surge in food assistance requests. Over the past 10 days, the organization distributed more than 420 food boxes — double the 210 boxes handed out during the same period last year.

WATCH | See how Magic Valley community comes together amid SNAP delays—

Twin Falls fights hunger surge as SNAP delays double food pantry demand

"It is actually doubled since last year. Last year, for the same 10-day timeframe, we handed out 210 food boxes. So it's a significant growth in demand," said Rosanna Campbell from SCCAP.

The SNAP crisis has prompted an outpouring of community support. Campbell noted they've seen a surge in both food donations and monetary contributions as residents respond to the emergency.

"Yes, you know we get a little worried. Are we gonna be able to help everyone? And then we remember how great the community is and how they are all year, and especially in times like this," Campbell said.

The Twin Falls Education Foundation quickly mobilized to address the crisis, launching a fundraising effort to provide food for families affected by the SNAP benefit delays. Within days, the foundation raised approximately $25,000 and filled 250 boxes with two weeks worth of food.

"I think this is a great example of what makes the Magic Valley really magic," said Eva Craner, who is on the foundation's board. "By Thursday of that week, it was roughly $25,000 that they had to spend on food for our community."

The foundation has observed increased coordination among community partners this year compared to typical seasonal food insecurity challenges.

"We always know there's a little bit of a food insecurity push around this time of year, but this year specifically and a lot more organized, and we see a lot more community partners coming to the table from across the community," Craner said.

SCCAP is preparing for its annual "60 Hours to Fight Hunger" holiday food drive, scheduled for November 20-22 in Twin Falls. The organization hopes to match or exceed last year's collection of 2,233 turkeys, which nearly reached their goal of 2,400.

"Last year we received 2,233 turkeys, which pretty much we almost met our goal of 2,400, so we were really close," Campbell said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.