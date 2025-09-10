SNAP benefit changes may increase demand at Idaho food pantries as eligibility tightens

SNAP benefits are changing, which means Idahoans on food stamps may have to change their eating habits. I'm asking local food pantries if they've seen a shift in demand as the SNAP changes start going into effect.

In the 23 years since the Mustard Seed Ministries was founded, manager Marion VanHofwegen said the pantry has grown significantly.

"It started off with just 8 shelves, we did a few food boxes a week," VanHofwegen told Idaho News 6. "So it's increased quite a bit, and the need has increased as well."

Now they do 500 to 600 food boxes per month.

"We have appointments scheduled every day with our clients, and they come in and they shop," VanHofwegen said.

VanHofwegen told me how the ministry's vision is to model the life of Christ by helping people.

"Clothing, people, and feeding people and housing people, and that's what he did, and we're able to do it with the help of many people," VanHofwegen said.

The One Big Beautiful Bill, signed in July by President Trump, made some immediate changes to who is eligible for food stamps, and more changes will be enacted in October this year. In 2026, an increase in each state's contribution to the SNAP benefits is expected to cause a further tightening of eligibility.

"In Idaho, about 12% of individuals are experiencing food insecurity, and they're not sure whether next meal is going to come from," Idaho Food Bank's Amy Luginbill told Idaho News 6.

"Last fiscal year, we served 216,000 individuals every month throughout Idaho. This is a slow and steady increase that we've seen across the state," Luginbill said.

"I don't know how it's gonna factor in with the food stamp program changing so that may have an effect in the future, but it may not," VanHofwegen said.

"If it does change, we're here when they need us," VanHofwegen said.

