Sen Risch presents copies of Trump’s order to halt Lava Ridge to community members in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — U.S. Senator Jim Risch was in the Magic Valley over the weekend and took the opportunity to present local lawmakers and community members with copies of President Trump's day-one executive order to halt Lava Ridge.

The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project, which was set to include up to 241 wind turbines across nearly 39,000 acres of public lands in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties, Idaho, faced significant opposition from local lawmakers and community groups.

"This is the weapon that killed Lava Ridge right here," said U.S. Senator Jim Risch, holding aloft the pen Trump used to sign the order.

John Arkoosh, a member of Stop Lava Ridge, expressed gratitude for the efforts of lawmakers to respond to overwhelming public opinion in the Magic Valley.

"He took ahold of this and did what he said he'd do and he got results. We're very very grateful to him for that," Arkoosh said.

The Bureau of Land Management had issued a Record of Decision in December to authorize the project, but the executive order now calls for a halt and review, leaving the final decision to the Department of the Interior. Risch said he felt Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum would not present objections to the stoppage.

While he was a Twin Falls County Commissioner, now-Sheriff Jack Johnson was involved in hundreds of hours of meetings to review the environmental impact statement.

"Here we are... it's a dead project and I'm proud to have played a small part of that," Johnson told Idaho News 6. "I felt this was the key to the lockbox... Also, our citizens just do not want our public land used for these projects and we need to support that if we’re elected to office."

While the executive order has paused the Lava Ridge project, the Idaho State Legislature is considering further actions, with a resolution and a memorial calling on the President to fully halt the project already passing the House unanimously.

