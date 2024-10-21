Rock Creek Fire has seen a 764% increase in calls since 1992. A levy will help them catch up, Chief says

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Voters in the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District will have a chance to vote on whether Rock Creek Fire can catch up to the growth in eastern Twin Falls County, or reduce services.



A 'yes' vote would authorize Rock Creek Rural Fire to assess a levyof $1.3 million per year for two years.

Levy would allow for 3 additional full-time personnel, plus maintenance and repairs to stations and equipment.

If approved, the levy would replace a current levy of $46.34 per $100,000, an increase of $35.98.

In his 22 years with the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Captain Jason Freeman has seen plenty of times when the agency was stretched to the limit.

The 2020 Badger Fire was one of them.

"I think we had half of our group signed up on that fire while the rest of us stayed down the valley and answered local calls," Freeman said. "And at the same time, we had some major wind events down here in the valley happening simultaneously so the fire is blowing up down there at the same time we were having trees blowing over our houses. We have power lines down all over the county. It was pretty intensive for a few days."

Covering 212 square miles of Twin Falls County, Rock Creek is an "all-hazards" responder — and in need of funding.

Voters in the district will see a levy on the ballot this election. A 'yes' vote would give the district $1.3 million a year for two years. funding three full-time positions and needed repairs.

It would replace the current levy, and increase the cost for property owners from about $36 to about $82 per $100,000 of taxable value.

Chief Aaron Zent says passing the levy is a "do-or-die" for the district, and if the levy fails they'll be forced to downsize.

"We do plan on increasing the level of service with this levy if it's passed, to move from three firefighters to four firefighters," Zent said, "But if it does not pass will be dropping potentially from three back to two."

When the district formed in 1992 they responded to roughly 185 calls per year — last year they got more than 1,600. And the demand shows no signs of slowing.

"So we're ahead of last year by about 50 calls currently, but that can change and significantly increase in a single winter storm," Zent said.

In May, voters rejected making the levy permanent, which needs a super majority to pass.

Chief Zent says there's nothing left in the budget to cut.

"The basic, important part of levy is just to make sure that the lights are on, that the trucks are operating, and that there's people to fill those seats in the trucks to respond to people's emergencies," Zent said.